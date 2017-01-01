NEWS

Family IDs Delaware man as sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack
EMBED </>More News Videos

Family members identify a Delaware man as the sole American injured in Istanbul nightclub attack.

PHILADELPHIA --
A small business owner from Greenville, Delaware was one of the dozens injured in a deadly nightclub shooting in Istanbul, Turkey on New Year's Eve.

Family members say William Jacob Raak, originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was visiting Istanbul with his friends.

He was one of an estimated 600 people celebrating New Year's inside the Reina nightclub when around 1:15 a.m. a gunman entered and opened fire.



During the attack, Raak was shot in the leg. His brother says the bullet struck his cellphone, and likely saved his life since it prevented damage of a major artery.

In the end, at least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 others were injured.

Family members say Raak is being treated at the hospital and is expected to be discharged within the next day before returning to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, the U.S. State Department said one American citizen was injured during the attack in Istanbul, Turkey.
Related Topics:
newsIstanbul attacku.s. & worlddel. newspa. news
Load Comments
Related
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large
NEWS
Manhunt Underway After Shooting Attack at Istanbul Nightclub Kills 39
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large
Trump's Incoming Press Secretary Questions if Russia Sanctions Are Out of 'Proportion'
More News
Top Stories
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Philly's Mummers Parade offers new year a lively welcome
Eagles end season with victory over Cowboys
Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large
Boy charged in fatal New Year's Eve shooting of 15-year-old
Philadelphia's beverage tax is now in effect
Hollywood sign altered to 'Hollyweed' in apparent NYE prank
Show More
2017 changes for Pa. drivers: Gas tax, Turnpike tolls
Police: Dog mauls owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Mariah Carey posts message after New Year's show goes awry
Prosecutors: Man beaten with stones, body left in trash can
Fire damages Delco home, 6 displaced
More News
Top Video
Philly's Mummers Parade offers new year a lively welcome
Mariah Carey posts message after New Year's show goes awry
Army vet, 71, struck and killed in Olney hit-and-run
Philadelphia's beverage tax is now in effect
More Video