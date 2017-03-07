Delaware County authorities announced Tuesday that a 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults on children.20-year-old Hugh Taussig-Lux of Media Borough pleaded guilty on February 24th to a number of charges, including rape of a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault of victims less than 13-years of age, and sexual assault.Media Borough Police launched their investigation after learning of a possible assault of a student.They found a series of assaults had occurred over an 18-month period involving 12 victims, ranging in age from 12 to 15-years old.Authorities say the majority of the assaults took place at Taussig-Lux's apartment, starting in the summer of 2014 and continuing until his arrest on May 25, 2016.Underage parties were held at the apartment for students from Media Borough, Upper Providence, Middletown and surrounding neighborhoods. Authorities say at these parties, Taussig-Lux would provide marijuana and other illegal drugs to juveniles as young as 12-years old.Hugh Taussig-Lux was sentenced to 13 1/2 to 27 years in state prison, and is currently serving time at Graterford State Correctional Institution. He also faces lifetime Megan's Law registration.Police believe there may be additional victims out there. To report a possible sexual assault by Hugh Taussig-Lux, please call police at 610-565-6656.------