NEWS

Delaware County DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist

Pictured is Hugh Taussig-Lux

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Delaware County authorities announced Tuesday that a 20-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults on children.

20-year-old Hugh Taussig-Lux of Media Borough pleaded guilty on February 24th to a number of charges, including rape of a child, corruption of minors, indecent assault of victims less than 13-years of age, and sexual assault.

Media Borough Police launched their investigation after learning of a possible assault of a student.

They found a series of assaults had occurred over an 18-month period involving 12 victims, ranging in age from 12 to 15-years old.

Authorities say the majority of the assaults took place at Taussig-Lux's apartment, starting in the summer of 2014 and continuing until his arrest on May 25, 2016.

Underage parties were held at the apartment for students from Media Borough, Upper Providence, Middletown and surrounding neighborhoods. Authorities say at these parties, Taussig-Lux would provide marijuana and other illegal drugs to juveniles as young as 12-years old.

Hugh Taussig-Lux was sentenced to 13 1/2 to 27 years in state prison, and is currently serving time at Graterford State Correctional Institution. He also faces lifetime Megan's Law registration.

Police believe there may be additional victims out there. To report a possible sexual assault by Hugh Taussig-Lux, please call police at 610-565-6656.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newschild sex assaultrapeMedia Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
20,000 without power as fire burns at PECO substation
What we know about Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping allegations
LIVE: Chopper 6 over fire at PECO substation
Fact-checking Trump on Guantanamo Bay detainees
Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says
More News
Top Stories
20,000 without power as fire burns at PECO substation
LIVE: Chopper 6 over fire at PECO substation
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Family locates 5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
Residents on edge after third kidnap attempt in Del.
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
Show More
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Unlicensed cab driver wounded in W. Philadelphia
Casey Anthony speaks about case: 'I sleep pretty good at night'
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Mom accused of letting 10-year-old son drive, live-streaming it
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos