NEWS

Demolitions begin to rid Camden of vacant eyesores

EMBED </>More Videos

Demolitions begin to rid Camden of vacant eyesores. Nora Muchanic reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 2, 2017. (WPVI)

By
Camden is continuing its push to demolish vacant and abandoned buildings in the city.

Officials want to get rid of these eyesores to pave the way for redevelopment.

Heavy equipment is demolishing an old medical office on the 1200 block of Kaighn Avenue in Camden's Gateway neighborhood.

The city is using a $3 million state loan to clear away vacant and abandoned commercial properties.

"We are struggling and we are working hard to rebuild Camden and so this is a step forward to clear this site that will hopefully attract development to this particular site," Camden Mayor Dana Redd said.

"This building has been like this for several years now, and we are trying to bring some new businesses here to the city," City Councilman Brian Coleman said.

In the last year and a half, the city has knocked down about 600 vacant houses, what officials call the largest demolition project in state history.

Phase 3 of the program focuses on vacant commercial buildings. Police say all of these abandoned structures are magnets for crime.

"We are eliminating places for prostitutes to go. We are in limiting the places for them to stash their drugs," Camden Police Deputy Chief Joseph Wysocki said.

Rev. Willie Anderson, the Sword of the Spirit Christian Center Pastor said, "We had fires because they're in there doing the drugs. It just attracts the undesirables to your community."

Rev. Anderson built new affordable homes behind his church when a row of abandoned houses was knocked down several years ago. He hopes to put more in the lot where this building is being demolished.

"We put 10 homes up and put homeowners in these homes, the crime dropped by 80% within a year," Reverend Anderson said.

"This is going to give opportunity to build structures, new structures on this land," City Council President Frank Moran said.

"It does give more opportunity for development and that is a good thing," Naisa Taylor of Camden, New Jersey said.

Officials say these commercial demolitions are another important step in the ongoing effort to turn Camden around.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsdemolitionvacant building
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Arrest made in woman's stabbing death in Trenton
More News
Top Stories
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Penn State proposes new safety reforms after pledge's death
Reward offered after girl, 4, loses stuffed animal at airport
Show More
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Arrest made in woman's stabbing death in Trenton
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
Putin: 'Patriotically inclined' Russian hackers could be behind election interference
More News
Top Video
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More Video