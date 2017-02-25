NEWS

Dems win special election, hold to Delaware state Senate

Still reeling from the election of Donald Trump, Democrats in Delaware can take solace in maintaining their grasp on state government. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Still reeling from the election of Donald Trump, Democrats in Delaware can take solace in maintaining their grasp on state government.

Stephanie Hansen, an attorney and former New Castle County Council president, won a special election Saturday for the Senate seat vacated by fellow Democrat Bethany Hall-Long, who was elected lieutenant governor last year.

The vacancy left a 10-10 tie in the Senate and a chance for Republicans to take control of the chamber for the first time in more than 40 years, but Republican John Marino came up short.

Democrats raised about $1 million for the high-stakes election and enlisted former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign for Hansen.

Results posted online by the Delaware state elections commission showed Hansen with 7, 109 votes, compared to 4,936 for Marino.
