Authorities are investigating the role a man's dog played in his death in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Police say a man found the body of his 20-year-old brother in a rear bedroom of an apartment on the 5300 block of Rising Avenue early Saturday morning.The man suffered several bite wounds to his face, police say.The victim's 8-month-old pit bull was found in the apartment covered with blood.An autopsy is being conducted on the man to determine the cause of death.