Authorities are investigating a domestic dispute in which they say an off-duty Delaware state trooper opened fire on her boyfriend after he severely beat her.It happened after 11 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.State police arrived at the home after receiving a call from the off-duty trooper.She told them her boyfriend had been beating her severely and she shot him.Police say the trooper fired once, hitting the man in the upper torso.Action News was there as two people were taken out of the home on stretchers, put into ambulances and taken to area hospitals.There was no immediate word on their conditions.Action Cam video showed a silver Lexus being loaded onto a tow truck at about 4:45 a.m. Monday.More details on the circumstances surrounding the incident are expected as the day unfolds.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information.----------