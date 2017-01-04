NEWS

Dozens injured in Long Island Rail Road crash in Brooklyn, N.Y. (PHOTOS)

BROOKLYN, New York (WPVI) --
A Long Island Rail Road train crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

There are up to 37 people with reported injuries. According to the New York City Fire Department, none of the injuries are life-threatening.

A source told WABC-TV that preliminary information is that the train was going too fast as it entered the station and struck the bumper at the end of the track.

The LIRR train failed to come to a complete stop on Track 6 at the Brooklyn station, one witness said.

Other witnesses reported hearing a loud boom.

According to the New York City Office of Emergency Management, the fire department reports that patients are being triaged with minor injuries. They are characterized as "walking wounded."

An estimated 600 people were on the train when the crash occurred.

Passengers were being moved to the street level.

Tracks 5 and 6 are out of service for the investigation. The LIRR said there will be residual delays for trains en route to Atlantic Terminal.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is responding to the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newstrain derailmentu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Commuter Train Derails in NYC; Dozens Injured
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
Trump Again Casts Doubt Over Russian Hacking
More News
Top Stories
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
Hot mic picks up V.P. Biden revealing future plans
Off-duty Philly cop arrests robbery suspect in Delaware
Shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino not for sale
Show More
Multi-alarm fire at Lehigh County greenhouse
Fires damage two tractor trailers in Frankford
Chester police department stretched thin, mayor says not true
Murder case dismissed against fmr. wrestler Snuka
Suspect in trooper's slaying sent text: "I killed the cop'
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos