Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City

Dozens of historic human remains, including coffins, have been discovered at a Philadelphia construction site.The initial discovery was made in November of 2016 at 218 Arch Street in Old City.At the time, a few human bones were found. The construction company contacted the medical examiner's office, and after the remains were deemed to be historic, the company turned to the Philadelphia Historic Commission.Then in February of this year, construction crews found more remains, including coffins. The remains now total more than 50 and counting. As they are exhumed they will then be taken to a forensic-osteology lab at Rutgers-Camden, where they will be documented, cleaned, and analyzed.The construction site at 218 Arch Street was once home to the First Baptist Church Burial Ground, established in 1707.The remains were believed to have been relocated to Mount Moriah Cemetery between 1859 and 1860.After the second discovery two weeks ago, construction crews stopped all work. Now a team from Rutgers-Camden is respectfully and responsibly trying to remove these remains.The hope is to have all the remains removed by the end of the weekend.