Drexel suspends fraternity investigated for sex assaults

Drexel University has suspended recognition of a fraternity - under investigation for three alleged sexual assaults - for five years for alcohol violations, the university said in a statement.Tau Kappa Epsilon was on interim suspension as the university investigated reports of the alleged assaults at the fraternity's house between April 28 and May 4.However, the university statement on Thursday didn't say the suspension was connected to the investigation.The statement reads:"The Alpha Tau Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity has been sanctioned through the University's Student Conduct process for failure to comply with the University's alcohol policy and regulations with a five-year suspension of recognition. The decision was made after considering the chapter's risk management deficiencies.All privileges and benefits conferred by recognition have been suspended. As a result, Tau Kappa Epsilon must cease all operations, including sponsoring, co-sponsoring, or otherwise participating in any activities alone or with other organizations. The University is working in partnership with the fraternity's alumni and International Headquarters during this period of transition.Drexel values its fraternity and sorority community and recognizes the positive impact membership can have on the individual experiences of students and the esprit de corps of the University. It is unfortunate when any student organization loses recognition at the University.This sanction is subject to appeal through the University Student Conduct Board."Fraternity officials have said they're cooperating with the investigation.Tau Kappa Epsilon is among 15 fraternities operating at the university.----------