NEWS

Drexel suspends fraternity investigated for sex assaults

(WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Drexel University has suspended recognition of a fraternity - under investigation for three alleged sexual assaults - for five years for alcohol violations, the university said in a statement.

Tau Kappa Epsilon was on interim suspension as the university investigated reports of the alleged assaults at the fraternity's house between April 28 and May 4.

However, the university statement on Thursday didn't say the suspension was connected to the investigation.

The statement reads:

"The Alpha Tau Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity has been sanctioned through the University's Student Conduct process for failure to comply with the University's alcohol policy and regulations with a five-year suspension of recognition. The decision was made after considering the chapter's risk management deficiencies.

All privileges and benefits conferred by recognition have been suspended. As a result, Tau Kappa Epsilon must cease all operations, including sponsoring, co-sponsoring, or otherwise participating in any activities alone or with other organizations. The University is working in partnership with the fraternity's alumni and International Headquarters during this period of transition.

Drexel values its fraternity and sorority community and recognizes the positive impact membership can have on the individual experiences of students and the esprit de corps of the University. It is unfortunate when any student organization loses recognition at the University.

This sanction is subject to appeal through the University Student Conduct Board."

Fraternity officials have said they're cooperating with the investigation.

Tau Kappa Epsilon is among 15 fraternities operating at the university.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsdrexel universityfraternitysex assault
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: Update on fatal Delaware helicopter crash
PennSTAR medical helicopter crashes in Del.; 1 dead
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Trump has no comment on alleged body-slamming of reporter
Manchester mayor 'felt sick' about leaks to media
More News
Top Stories
PennSTAR medical helicopter crashes in Del.; 1 dead
LIVE VIDEO: Update on fatal Delaware helicopter crash
Propylene leak leads to evacuations in Logan Township, NJ
Warrants issued for suspect in punch of disabled man
Appeals court upholds block on Trump travel ban
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Show More
Police find 'significant' evidence in Manchester investigation
Lawsuit alleges NJ professor failed student for being Muslim
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight
Suspect charged after standoff at CVS store in Delco
Trump vows to crackdown on leaks, chastises NATO
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos