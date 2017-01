One person is hospitalized after a crash involving a Wawa delivery truck and an SUV in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.It happened before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Wyoming Ave. and North Fairhill St.Police say the collision sent the SUV into a parked car.The driver of the SUV sustained injuries and was taken to an area hospital with stable vital signs.Motorists were being advised to avoid the area.