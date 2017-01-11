NEWS

Driver hurt in crash involving overturned vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard

Police are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Ryan Avenue.

Police say a car was traveling northbound on the Boulevard when the driver somehow lost control and the vehicle overturned, hitting the guard rail between the northbound inner and outer lanes.

The driver was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital with apparent nonlife-threatening injuries.
