Police are investigating a fatal shooting and crash in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 500 West Walnut Lane.Arriving officers discovered that a Ford Expedition had overturned after colliding with another vehicle.When paramedics arrived on the scene they discovered the 33-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles had sustained a single gunshot wound to the right temple.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.Sources tell Action News that a woman was seen fleeing the scene across the Walnut Street Bridge.No weapons were recovered and, so far, no arrests have been made.