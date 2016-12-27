NEWS

Driver shot in the head, crashes on Walnut Lane in Mt. Airy
Police are investigating a fatal shooting and crash in Mount Airy.

MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting and crash in Philadelphia's Mount Airy section.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 500 West Walnut Lane.

Arriving officers discovered that a Ford Expedition had overturned after colliding with another vehicle.

When paramedics arrived on the scene they discovered the 33-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles had sustained a single gunshot wound to the right temple.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Sources tell Action News that a woman was seen fleeing the scene across the Walnut Street Bridge.

No weapons were recovered and, so far, no arrests have been made.
