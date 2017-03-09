NEWS

Drug suspect in custody after police chase, crash in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Federal Drug Enforcement agents have a suspect in custody, who they say led police on a chase from the city's Hunting Park section to North Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Federal Drug Enforcement agents have a suspect in custody, who they say led police on a chase from the city's Hunting Park section to North Philadelphia.

It all began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at G Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

DEA agents spotted a suspect wanted on federal drug charges. The suspect fled in an SUV and agents, and Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol followed.



The chase went into North Philadelphia, where it ended in a crash at 17th and Glenwood.

One person was taken to Temple University Hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The DEA is investigating the incident.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsphiladelphia policepolice chasedrug arrestcar crashcar accidentNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Several injured in Dusseldorf train station ax attack
3 key provisions in the GOP healthcare bill cause experts concern
The road to repealing and replacing Obamacare
LIVE: Drone 6 in the air over Hunting Park
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
More News
Top Stories
Snow Developing Overnight
LIVE: Drone 6 in the air over Hunting Park
Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery
Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Mercer Co.
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
Show More
2 suspects ID'd after chase, crash involving Pa. troopers
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
Police: Dog shot, killed after biting officer in SW Philadelphia
Final farewell for Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka
Wilmington shooting leaves man critical
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
Wilmington shooting leaves man critical
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
More Video