Federal Drug Enforcement agents have a suspect in custody, who they say led police on a chase from the city's Hunting Park section to North Philadelphia.It all began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at G Street and Hunting Park Avenue.DEA agents spotted a suspect wanted on federal drug charges. The suspect fled in an SUV and agents, and Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol followed.The chase went into North Philadelphia, where it ended in a crash at 17th and Glenwood.One person was taken to Temple University Hospital for minor injuries.The suspect was taken into custody.The DEA is investigating the incident.