NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Federal Drug Enforcement agents have a suspect in custody, who they say led police on a chase from the city's Hunting Park section to North Philadelphia.
It all began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at G Street and Hunting Park Avenue.
DEA agents spotted a suspect wanted on federal drug charges. The suspect fled in an SUV and agents, and Philadelphia Police Highway Patrol followed.
The chase went into North Philadelphia, where it ended in a crash at 17th and Glenwood.
One person was taken to Temple University Hospital for minor injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody.
The DEA is investigating the incident.
