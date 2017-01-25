An elderly woman is critical after being attacked by two dogs in Philadelphia's Germantown section.It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday along the 5800 block of Brush Road.Police say they responded to a report of a person screaming and arrived to find the 96-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple bites to her face and arms.Responding officers rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as details emerge in this developing story.