Elderly woman critical after being attacked by 2 dogs in Germantown

An elderly woman is critical after being attacked by two dogs in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday along the 5800 block of Brush Road.

Police say they responded to a report of a person screaming and arrived to find the 96-year-old woman unresponsive with multiple bites to her face and arms.

Responding officers rushed the victim to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

