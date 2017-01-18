NEWS

Action News Exclusive: Center City letter bomb victim speaks out

EMBED </>More News Videos

For the first time, the Center City man, whose life was forever changed in November when he checked his mail, is speaking out. (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
For the first time, the Center City man, whose life was forever changed in November when he checked his mail, is speaking out.

One of the packages exploded, leaving him disfigured.

In our exclusive sit-down interview, Jim Alden appeared relaxed, even able to laugh, at times, about the mail package that blew apart his hand.

Still, he wants a few questions answered: Who did it and why?

"The package was here when I came up to get a drink of water," said Alden.

It was 3 a.m. on Nov. 22. Jim Alden grabbed a box with what he thought were his mail-ordered prescriptions. He went to the stove to open them under the light when "its just this really bright flash of white light and the sound," said Alden.

It was a blast that would forever change his life.


And the manhunt continues for a person of interest, who federal and city investigators say dropped off the package. But they don't know why, or if he acted alone.

Action News sat down with the special agent in charge of the ATF in Philadelphia as he pleads for the public's help.

"For this region of the country we really haven't seen too many devices such as this, that were constructed the way they were. it had a fair level of sophistication," said Sam Rabadi, ATF.

On Action News at 11: Action News Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli will have the latest details on the investigation, and more from his interview with the victim.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsbombingCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Former President George HW Bush Admitted to ICU
President Obama's Advice to Trump in Final Press Conference
Obama Talks Chelsea Manning, WikiLeaks, Free Press in Final Press Conference
Hero dog saves family from house fire in West Philly
Obamas' Planned Move to Historic DC Area Surprises Longtime Resident
More News
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Obama holds final news conference; defends Manning decision
Locals head to DC for inauguration, Women's March
Hero dog saves family from house fire in West Philly
PATCO working to solve service problems
Woman in Montco court over drug overdose death
Giant sinkhole opens in Reading, Pa. street
Show More
Homeland Security, local officials fight human trafficking
Christie: No Trump role because wife refused to move
LGBT activists call for rejection of Trump's AG pick
Security guard charged with murder in bar shooting
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Woman in Montco court over drug overdose death
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Giant sinkhole opens in Reading, Pa. street
More Video