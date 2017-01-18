For the first time, the Center City man, whose life was forever changed in November when he checked his mail, is speaking out.One of the packages exploded, leaving him disfigured.In our exclusive sit-down interview, Jim Alden appeared relaxed, even able to laugh, at times, about the mail package that blew apart his hand.Still, he wants a few questions answered: Who did it and why?"The package was here when I came up to get a drink of water," said Alden.It was 3 a.m. on Nov. 22. Jim Alden grabbed a box with what he thought were his mail-ordered prescriptions. He went to the stove to open them under the light when "its just this really bright flash of white light and the sound," said Alden.It was a blast that would forever change his life.And the manhunt continues for a person of interest, who federal and city investigators say dropped off the package. But they don't know why, or if he acted alone.Action News sat down with the special agent in charge of the ATF in Philadelphia as he pleads for the public's help."For this region of the country we really haven't seen too many devices such as this, that were constructed the way they were. it had a fair level of sophistication," said Sam Rabadi, ATF.On Action News at 11: Action News Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli will have the latest details on the investigation, and more from his interview with the victim.