EXCLUSIVE: Parents speak out after girl, 8, stabbed in head

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sarah Sumo and her husband Alvin Deegon spoke exclusively Wednesday night with Action News, just days after their 8-year-old daughter Dorothy Deegon was stabbed in the head in Collingdale, Delaware County.

Police say a neighbor armed with a butcher knife, 21-year-old Majeah Bashir, is responsible for the attack.
A woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed an 8-year-old girl in the head in Collingdale, Delaware County.



"She was standing right in front of the door with a knife in her hand," said Deegon.

Horrifed, Deegon says he quickly took his shirt off and wrapped it around his daughter's bleeding head as he waited for the police to arrive.

"I don't even know how to describe it because it's not easy to see your little child with blood shooting like that," said Deegon.

After being rushed to Children's Hospital in Philadelphia, doctors had to place a number of stitches on the child's head to save her life.

Police say Bashir told them she stabbed the 8-year-old because she was not happy with the child's babysitting skills. But the victim's mother says she was too young to be babysitting anyone.

"It was just all lies, she's talking about she's babysitting, she did not babysit. It was just a lie, there was no babysitting," said Sumo.

Neighbors say police have been called to the suspect's home so many times, they practically live there. And recently they say she was chasing her boyfriend down the street with a hammer in the middle of a snowstorm.

"This is a family with a long history of bad behavior, and then she's gonna have the kind of nerve and say on national TV and say an 8-year-old was babysitting? Who gonna believe it? Who the hell on Earth gonna believe an 8-year-old was babysitting?" said Sumo.

The suspect is being held on $250,000 cash bail, which she has not been able to post. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next Tuesday.
