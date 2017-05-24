False nuclear power plant warning worried NJ residents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2029360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials: NJ nuclear power plant warning was an error. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 23, 2017.

***FALSE EMERGENCY ALERT*** You may have seen this message on your TV tonight.There is NO emergency. This message went out in error #ReadyNJ pic.twitter.com/qzh0l9rZ03 — NJOEM (@ReadyNJ) May 24, 2017

If you live near a nuclear power plant, you do not want to see a warning message pop up on your TV. But for tens of thousands living in South Jersey, that's exactly what they saw Tuesday around 9 p.m."It was scary to a lot of people," Susan Bryan of Bridgeton, New Jersey said."I was watching 'Dancing With the Stars' because I wanted to know who won and then this thing flashed on and I was reading it and it said nuclear something or other," Carmen Pagan of Newfield, New Jersey said.Many admit they were frightened, but are thankful it was all a mistake and that there were no problems at the Salem Hope Creek Nuclear Power Plant.The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet saying the messag was a False Emergency Alert and confirms it was sent out in error.Action News spoke with Edward Conrow, the Director of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection in Cumberland County, on Wednesday."I think with any event, a weather event, they expect it, but people are a little nervous when it is related to a nuclear plant so we expected them to be scared. And that was our concern, getting the information out to lessen the impact on the public," Conrow said.Conrow says they were actually having a safety drill when he got word of the mistake.He says the 911 Communications Center was inundated with thousands of calls.The county immediately performed a reverse 911 and alerted residents that the message they were seeing on TV was not true."I think, if anything, as long as we can learn from it, how the mistake was made and how the information got out, and I think we need to educate the public that it is a good opportunity to realize we need to be prepared for incidents, it could be a weather event or something else, but your family should have a plan in place," Conrow said.County leaders say this problem did not originate with them, and was likely initiated at the state level.The investigation continues.----------