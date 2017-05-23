As the search continues for a missing Chester County woman, her brother-in-law arrived from Poland in search of answers.It's the second time a family member of Anna Maciejewska, 43, herself a native of Poland, has flown to the United States since she vanished more than a month ago.It's still unknown what happened to her: whether she simply left, or she harmed herself, or was harmed by someone else. Her family said Maciejewska has battled depression."This type of thing only seems to be happening in the movies, not in real life," said Leszek Wronski.Wronski arrived in the area on Sunday night and met with Pennsylvania State Police on Monday to find out more about the investigation.Maciejewska, a wife and mother, lived in Malvern and worked as an actuary for West Chester firm."She is organized and predictable," said Wronski, adding Maciejewska would not be one to simply take off."That's the last thing I would imagine," he said.Maciejewska was reported missing April 10th. She stopped communicating with her family March 30 when she texted, but did not call, her father in Poland on his 80th birthday.From March 30 to April 9 all communication was via her husband, who told the family Anna was not feeling well.He later told police Anna left for work April 10. She has not been seen since, and her husband has hired a lawyer.Wronski had hoped to talk to the husband, but instead the husband sent a text."Then got an SMS that he's not able to meet me," he said. When asked if he was perplexed by the behavior, Wrnoski said, "I would not behave this way."Wronski added, however, that not everyone reacts the same.Even though Anna has been missing for weeks, he says the family is hopeful."Still there is a very strong belief, and you can imagine her mother cannot think a different way, that she's alive and we will find her," he said.Maciejewska's son just celebrated his fourth birthday this past weekend. Friends and family say they cannot imagine she would miss that occasion.----------