A family credits smoke detectors for helping to save their lives inside a burning home in Aston, Delaware County.The fire started around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Valley Green Drive.Firefighters arrived to find a family already outside their home.They say an alerting smoke detector allowed them to flee the home safely.The fire marshal says flames had consumed the entire second floor.The blaze was also in the walls and roof.They quickly went to work knocking down the flames.The Red Cross arrived to assist three family members.So far, no injuries reported or word on a cause.Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.