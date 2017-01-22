NEWS

Feds raid Center City jewelry store after owner arrested

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Federal agents raided a Center City jewelry store late Sunday night days after the owner was arrested.



It was unclear when the raid began at V Jewelers on 8th and Samson streets on Jewelers' Row.


The store's owner, Wasim Shazad, was charged for allegedly fencing jewelry stolen from high end homes in the suburbs.

Shazad is one of five suspects believed to be behind a multi-county burglary ring in which 15 burglaries occurred and $1.5 million were stolen.

In one robbery, prosecutors say thieves tied up a resident, threw a safe from a second floor window, and made off with a half a million dollars' worth of goods.

Prosecutors allege Shazad used three storefronts he owned to sell and buy the stolen jewelry, acting like the so-called "fence" for the burglary ring, which targeted homes in Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.

The burglary ring is also suspected of committing crimes in South Jersey.

Shazad's bail was set at $250,000. His next court date is February 2nd.
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsburglaryjewelry theftraidCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
More News
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Tracking Strong Winds and Rain
18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms in the South
Travel advisory for all Delaware River bridges, crossings
Donald Trump expected to attend GOP retreat in Philly
Trump, amid combative start, pledges to rise to moment
3 men attack couple as children sleep in SW Phila. home
1 dead, multiple injured San Antonio shopping mall shooting
Show More
Transgender woman speaks about attack near City Hall
Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers
United Airlines lifts ground stop
Exton's Matt Ryan, Falcons headed to Super Bowl
Handcuffed suspect captured after fleeing police in NJ
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos