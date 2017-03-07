NEWS

Feds: North Carolina teen charged with decapitating mother is in country illegally

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. --
Federal officials said Tuesday that an 18-year-old North Carolina man accused of decapitating his mother was in the country illegally and an immigration detainer was issued.

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge after deputies said he decapitated 35-year-old Yesenia Funez Beatriz Machado at their home Monday afternoon.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense said they expect mental health to be an issue in the case. According to court documents, Machada took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia.


The Franklin County District Attorney said Oliver Machada will be moved to Central Prison because it's "more appropriate for any special needs he may have."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told ABC sister station WTVD-TV they are aiming to remove all criminals who are in the country illegally.

"ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws," an ICE spokesperson said.

Local investigators called it a horrific crime.

"Officers encountered the suspect holding a knife and, as reported, also holding his mother's head in the other arm," Franklin County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Terry Wright said.

Wright said Oliver Machada called 911 himself after the murder.

Deputies said they found the woman dead inside the home. Two young girls found in the home were unharmed. A fourth child was at school when the incident happened.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
