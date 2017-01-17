NEWS

Fight between bar manager and guard turns deadly in Germantown
A 44-year-old bar manager is dead after a fight with the security guard on duty in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at Sharon's Little Spot, located at the intersection of Boyer and East Woodlawn streets.

Police say there was a simmering fight between the manager and guard.

They were in an employee's back room when the argument became physical.

The 28-year-old guard told police the manager hit him over the head with a bottle.

And that's when, police say, the guard pulled out his gun and fired three times at the manager.

The manager was hit twice in the torso and once in the leg.

He was conscious when police arrived, but the victim died a short time later at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Police say the guard remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Officers also took possession of his weapon.

There was one patron in the bar at the time of the shooting. That person was taken in for questioning.

It is not clear what the manager and guard were fighting about.
