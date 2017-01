A fast moving fire damaged three town houses in New Castle, Delaware.The fire started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on the unit block of Fresconi Court.Flames started outside one of the homes and then spread to the interior.Officials say the fire then spread through the roof and extended to two neighboring homes.Everyone was evacuated from the houses. So far, there are no reports of injuries.The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the blaze.