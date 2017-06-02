NEWS

Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A fire erupted at an Acme grocery store on Friday morning in Bensalem, Pa.

Firefighters were called to the store near Bristol Road and Pasqualone Blvd around 11:30 a.m.

The view from Chopper 6 HD showed a number of firefighters standing on the scorched roof of the store with smoke still rising from the scene.



No injuries have been reported.

There was no immediate words as to how the fire started.

