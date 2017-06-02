Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --A fire erupted at an Acme grocery store on Friday morning in Bensalem, Pa.
Firefighters were called to the store near Bristol Road and Pasqualone Blvd around 11:30 a.m.
The view from Chopper 6 HD showed a number of firefighters standing on the scorched roof of the store with smoke still rising from the scene.
@6abc Fire at ACME in Bensalem pic.twitter.com/r6Q1vGSTJK— Michael Pierce (@MPIERCEn8tr) June 2, 2017
No injuries have been reported.
There was no immediate words as to how the fire started.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps