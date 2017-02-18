NEWS

Firefighter collapses outside firehouse in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Philadelphia firefighter is in the hospital after collapsing outside his firehouse.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia firefighter is in the hospital after collapsing outside his firehouse.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Ladder 19 was sent to an accident on the Schuylkill Expressway near 28th Street in South Philadelphia.

When the crew returned to the firehouse at 2301 South 24th Street, the firefighter collapsed.

Medic 37, which operates out of the same firehouse, rushed the firefighter to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

A fire official told Action News the firefighter is in stable condition.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsfirefighter injuredphilly newsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Florida
Man charged in triple shooting that killed Chicago toddler
Congress members met with crowds and some protests at town halls
Trump holds campaign rally in Florida
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump holds campaign rally in Florida
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump holds campaign rally in Florida
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head in Collingdale
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69
Penn State students staying up to get down at THON
LIVE VIDEO: THON at Penn State
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Boy, 4, injured after being burned inside apartment in Powelton
Show More
Atlantic County officer hurt in crash in Pleasantville
Man shot to death in Parkside
2 Philly police officers injured in anti-gov't protests
Car crashes into donut shop in North Philadelphia
2 dead, torrents of rain slam Southern California
More News
Top Video
Boy, 4, injured after being burned inside apartment in Powelton
Man shot to death in Parkside
Fire forces evacuations at Villanova University
Car crashes into donut shop in North Philadelphia
More Video