Firefighter collapses outside firehouse in South Philadelphia

A Philadelphia firefighter is in the hospital after collapsing outside his firehouse.Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Ladder 19 was sent to an accident on the Schuylkill Expressway near 28th Street in South Philadelphia.When the crew returned to the firehouse at 2301 South 24th Street, the firefighter collapsed.Medic 37, which operates out of the same firehouse, rushed the firefighter to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.A fire official told Action News the firefighter is in stable condition.