@6abc giant fire at Lakeview Apartments in Blackwood. Started around 10pm. Multiple FD here. pic.twitter.com/7cjLxnoTgh — Mandii Pratt (@CapnOA) January 8, 2017

Good news! Everyone evacuated safely. No injuries reported. Gas leak still going. Crews having trouble shutting off line. @6abc pic.twitter.com/u0be69K1Sa — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) January 8, 2017

Camden county fire crews battling three alarm fire at apt building. 500 block of lower landing road. No word yet on injuries pic.twitter.com/00Z0lGJBXz — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) January 8, 2017

Camden County fire crews are battling a three-alarm apartment fire in Gloucester Township.The fire started just before 10 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Apartments, located on the 500 block of Lower Landing Road.Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing, and people were reportedly trapped.The fire went to a second and third alarm, spreading through the roof.The fire is reportedly being fed by a high-pressure gas main. Crews are having trouble shutting off the line.No word yet on the number of units involved.All residents have been evacuated, and no injuries were reported.A shelter has been set up at the leasing office center for about 75 displaced residents.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as details emerge in this developing story.