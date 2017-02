Firefighters battled a fire behind a car dealership in Delran, New Jersey.The fire broke out shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Route 130.Fire crews reported numerous explosion coming from the home.Route 130 southbound was closed as crews worked to extinguish the fire.A firefighter suffered minor chest pains and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.No other injuries were reported.A cause is under investigation.