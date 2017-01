A former Ivy League professor convicted of killing his wife is scheduled to be released from jail Sunday.66-year-old Rafael Robb pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his wife, Ellen Robb, back in 2006.He has now completed his 10-year sentence.Ellen Robb's family has repeatedly fought his attempts at early parole.They plan to gather Monday outside the Upper Merion house where the couple lived when Ellen Robb was killed.