Funeral director who had bodies in her garage gets prison
A Philadelphia funeral director found with three decomposing bodies in her garage has been sentenced to three months in prison.

PHILADELPHIA --
A judge reportedly also barred 73-year-old Janet Powell-Daily on Wednesday from working for any mortuary business or service despite her protests that "the whole story hasn't been told."

Her prison term will be followed by 20 months of house arrest.

Police were called in August 2015 to the garage adjacent to Powell Funeral Home after neighbors investigating a foul odor stumbled upon the bodies. One was in a coffin and two others were in cardboard body boxes.

Powell-Dailey pleaded no contest last month to theft by deception, theft of movable property and abuse of a corpse. Her attorney says they're pleased with the outcome.
