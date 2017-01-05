NEWS

Funeral held for trooper shot during domestic incident
A 23-year-old Pennsylvania Trooper, killed in the line of duty was laid to rest today. (WPVI)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 23-year-old state trooper who was fatally shot last week while investigating a domestic incident in rural central Pennsylvania was laid to rest Thursday.

Dozens of law enforcement officers lined up for Trooper Landon Weaver's funeral at the Blair County Convention Center

On Wednesday, Hundreds of people paid respects at the visitation for Trooper Landon Weaver at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Robison shot and killed Weaver as the trooper was talking to him about alleged violations of a protective order.

Police tracked Robison to an unoccupied mobile home nearby, and shot and killed him after they say he didn't comply with orders and made threats.
