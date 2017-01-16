Gene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dies at 82

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan has died at age 82, the space agency has announced.Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972, was the 11th person to walk on the moon, and the last one to walk on its surface.He was one of two men to travel to the moon on two separate missions. In total, he spent 73 hours on the surface of the moon.Cernan was born in Chicago in 1934 and graduated from Proviso Township High School in Maywood, Illinois.According to NASA, he was a retired United State Navy Captain who began his career through the Navy ROTC Program at Purdue University.In October 1963, he was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA.The Cernan Earth and Space Center at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, is named in his honor.