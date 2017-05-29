NEWS

Giraffe dies at Lehigh Valley Zoo after neck injury

Lehigh Valley Zoo photo (Facebook.com/LVZoo)

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. --
Officials say a young giraffe recently brought to an eastern Pennsylvania zoo has died after injuring his neck during aggressive behavior.

Six-year-old Ernie, a Masai giraffe, was brought to Lehigh Valley Zoo from Kansas City last week along with his 16-year-old father, Murphy.

Ernie arrived Friday after an 18-hour trip in a special trailer, and officials said Murphy showed affection after Ernie's arrival.

But they said Ernie later became aggressive and the animals were separated.

Officials said the animals were allowed to spend some time together Saturday and were separated again for the night, but Ernie again became very aggressive, injured his neck in the stall, and died at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Zoo officials said they are "heartbroken" and an investigation will involve the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.


(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
