Girl, 11, struck by train in Southwest Philadelphia

An 11-year-old girl severed one of her legs after being struck by a train in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday near 58th Street and Grays Avenue.Police say one of four young girls running along a CSX train somehow became pulled under at 56th Street and Grays avenue.The train dragged her approximately 500 feet to 58th and Grays."She loses her footing. She grabs onto a post on the train. Unfortunately, her legs go underneath the train where one of her legs is severed. The other leg is severely damaged," Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said.Police say the victim and her friends had early dismissal from school.Action News can confirm the victim attends Richard Allen Preparatory, a charter school not too far from the scene.Komeh Tunica's daughter was playing with the same group of girls earlier at a playground, but left to get water ice."As they were getting water ice, they heard the screaming," Tunica said.Tunica says now they are just trying to be there for the young girls who are traumatized.She says the victim is a good kid who is respectful and pleasant."For this to occur, I'm still trying to grasp it," Tunica said.Police say this appears to just be a tragic accident.