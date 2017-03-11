NEWS

Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
A 3-year-old girl from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died today, following a Friday night fire that officials say was ignited by a hoverboard that was recharging.

The Lehigh County Coroner said Ashanti Hughes died this morning. Her death, blamed on complications from burns, was ruled an accident.

She and two other girls from the home were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital Friday night. Two other girls are in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night, was ruled accidental and attributed to a hoverboard plugged in to recharge on the first floor, where family members were also present, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

"They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames," he said.

A firefighter responding to the fire was also seriously hurt while driving to the fire. Lt. Dennis DeVoe's car was hit as he was heading to the station to pick up his gear, Enterline said.

That firefighter was pronounced dead Saturday night.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newshoverboardhouse fireHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Firefighters honor longtime fire marshal of Atlantic County
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
More News
Top Stories
Winter Storm Watch Monday Night Into Tuesday
Days before spring, frigid temps in Philadelphia
Joni Sledge, founding member of Sister Sledge, dies at 60
Surveillance pictures released in teen shooting in Tioga-Nicetown
Driver killed in crash in Mill Creek, Del.
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Police investigating suspicious death in Hunting Park
Show More
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at West Philly carpet business
Firefighters honor longtime fire marshal of Atlantic County
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
Obamas meet Bono for lunch in NYC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos