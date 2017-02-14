NEWS

Grandmother dies in Frankford fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

A grandmother died after a fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

FRANKFORD --
A grandmother died after a fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Akron Street.

Authorities say four people were in the house at the time of the fire.

A couple and their son managed to escape.

However, officials tell Action News a grandmother, who was bedridden for several years, was unable to get out.

She died in the fire.

She has been identified as 65-year-old Marisol Cruz.

Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the two-story rowhome.

The cause is still under investigation.

Investigators are looking into whether or not there were working smoke alarms.
