Grandmother dies in Frankford fire

A grandmother died after a fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Akron Street.Authorities say four people were in the house at the time of the fire.A couple and their son managed to escape.However, officials tell Action News a grandmother, who was bedridden for several years, was unable to get out.She died in the fire.She has been identified as 65-year-old Marisol Cruz.Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the two-story rowhome.The cause is still under investigation.Investigators are looking into whether or not there were working smoke alarms.