Grandmother dies in Frankford fire

FRANKFORD --A grandmother died after a fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Monday on the 5200 block of Akron Street.
Authorities say four people were in the house at the time of the fire.
A couple and their son managed to escape.
However, officials tell Action News a grandmother, who was bedridden for several years, was unable to get out.
She died in the fire.
She has been identified as 65-year-old Marisol Cruz.
Investigators say the fire started on the second floor of the two-story rowhome.
The cause is still under investigation.
Investigators are looking into whether or not there were working smoke alarms.