Guard suffers punctured lung, shoots Club wielding man at Port Richmond bar
Philadelphia police are trying to sort out a violent confrontation that happened outside a bar in Port Richmond. (WPVI)

Philadelphia police are trying to sort out a violent confrontation that happened outside a bar in Port Richmond.

Police say around 2 a.m. Sunday an intoxicated man was refused entrance inside the closed Crazy Leprechaun on the 3500 block of Richmond Street.

According to police, the man left and then returned, carrying The Club vehicle locking device. Police say he then beat a security guard with the device.

The security guard suffered a punctured lung, but was able to shoot the man.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security guard is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

There are no charges as of yet.
newsphilly newsshootingattackbar
