A man who tried to abduct a University of Delaware student has agreed to plead guilty.Police say Joseph Rudge grabbed the woman by her neck and put a chemical-soaked rag over her mouth in July.She was moving items from her car to her apartment in the Colonial Gardens complex in Newark the time.Rudge was scared away when the victim screamed and elbowed him.He will face at least 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in March.