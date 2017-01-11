NEWS

Gun owner shoots man who carjacked, crashed SEPTA vehicle
EMBED </>More News Videos

SEPTA officials say a passerby shot the man who was trying to carjack a SEPTA vehicle on Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man who was nearly the victim of a carjacking shot the suspect after he went on to carjack, and crash, a SEPTA vehicle on Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 63rd Street and Woodbine Avenue.

Police say the 32-year-old suspect was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on Woodbine when he crashed into a vehicle going through the intersection.

That vehicle then hit other vehicles nearby.



Police say the suspect tried to drive away but unable to do so, so he got out of his vehicle and tried to carjack the driver of a white Ford Taurus.

The driver of the Taurus held the door closed so the suspect couldn't get in.

That's when, police say, the suspect spotted a slow-moving SEPTA vehicle and pulled the driver out.

The suspect tried to drive away but crashes the SEPTA vehicle into two parked cars, investigators say, so he got out of the vehicle and headed back to the crash scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Taurus, who is licensed to carry a gun, shouts "Stop this guy!"

Witnesses say there was a struggle between the driver, the suspect and other bystanders.

That Ford driver has a permit to carry a gun, police say, and was armed at the time.

The suspect tried to grab that gun, police say, but the Ford driver shot the suspect in the leg.

The would-be carjacker was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect is expected to be charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and two counts of carjacking.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

While the actions of the Ford driver are under review, police say at this point it does not appear he will be charged because of the shooting.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsshootingcrashaccidentWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Firefighters Rescue Family Trapped in Hillside Home by Landslide
Robbery victim dies of heart attack, suspect on trial for murder
Armed men break into Port Richmond home, steal cash
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
More News
Top Stories
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
ANALYSIS: 6 Takeaways From Donald Trump's Wild Press Conference
Covered bridge damaged by snow plow in Hockessin
Cop gets surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
Armed men break into Port Richmond home, steal cash
Kenney launches task force to fight opioid crisis
Show More
VW pleads guilty in emissions scandal; 6 employees indicted
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Icy roads cause 4 crashes in Chester Co.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
More Video