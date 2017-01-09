Gunmen invade home of Chester County couple, 2 kids

Officials in Chester County are looking into three separate home invasions just miles apart.The latest happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in Uwchlan Township."This is obviously an incident which has rattled the community here," Uwchlan Township Police Lt. Scott Alexander said.Police say two masked gunman entered a home just off Peck Road with a married couple and their two young children inside.As the attackers started ransacking the house, demanding cash and electronics, the husband quickly ran next-door to alert the neighbors who called 911.He quickly returned to find the gunmen had left with an undisclosed amount of cash."Clearly, we have two very dangerous individuals who are willing to go into the home of a stranger and rob them at gunpoint. We're just fortunate nobody was injured," Lt. Alexander said.Now, investigators are working to see if this home invasion might be linked to a pair of very similar cases several weeks ago in nearby Chester Springs.It was early November when two armed man wearing masks forced their way into a home at 1:20 a.m. on Byers Road.That incident happened a few days after a pair of armed home invaders terrorized a family inside their home in the Windsor Ridge neighborhood before getting away with cash and jewelry.We spoke with neighbors who say the reason they moved to this part of Chester County was to get away from that kind of nonsense."It is a really quiet neighborhood. You never really think that would happen. It's kind of scary," Adeline Stillman of Chester Springs said.No arrests have been made in any of these cases.Anyone with information is asked to call police.