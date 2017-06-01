A shooting left two people dead and a third wounded in North Philadelphia.The shots rang out at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Rush Street.Police say two shooters approached their victims on bicycles and fired over two dozen times at close range.Officers arrived to find two men on the ground, both with gunshot wounds to the torso, and 30 shell casings littering the scene.One victim was a man in his twenties, the other a 17-year-old boy.The man in his 20s was pronounced dead.The 17-year-old died two hours later at Temple University Hospital.Authorities later found a third victim."While (police were) investigating the scene, a third victim, a 20-year-old male, showed up at Temple (University) Hospital by private auto," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small early Thursday. "This 20-year-old male was shot one time in the arm. He is in stable condition."Police were interviewing witnesses Thursday morning.They have not commented on a possible motive, and have identified no persons of interest.Investigators are reviewing police and other surveillance video taken by cameras in the area as the investigation continues.----------