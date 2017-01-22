NEWS

Handcuffed suspect captured after fleeing police in NJ

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
New Jersey state police say a handcuffed Georgia man who escaped from custody as he was being taken to jail has been captured.

Details on the capture of Daniel Newman were immediately released.

Newman was arrested Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City for what authorities say were theft-related crimes.

The 22-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Ga. was being taken to the Atlantic County jail when he escaped early Sunday and ran off into a wooded area.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newsescaped prisoner
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
McCain Doesn't Know if He Has 'Utmost Confidence' in President Trump
25-Year-Old Kansas City Pitcher Yordano Ventura Dies in Car Accident
More tornadoes ahead as death toll reach 15 in Southeast
16 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
More News
Top Stories
Pa. Turnpike bridge closed between Pa. and N.J.
Arrest in assault of transgender woman near City Hall
Women's March on Philly shatters attendance prediction
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
Shooting victim collapses on woman's porch in West Philly
More tornadoes ahead as death toll reach 15 in Southeast
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Show More
Deadly shooting under investigation in Chester
Murder investigation underway in Burlco
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Man shot dead in West Oak Lane
Woman stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos