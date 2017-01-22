Handcuffed suspect captured after fleeing police in NJ

New Jersey state police say a handcuffed Georgia man who escaped from custody as he was being taken to jail has been captured.Details on the capture of Daniel Newman were immediately released.Newman was arrested Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City for what authorities say were theft-related crimes.The 22-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Ga. was being taken to the Atlantic County jail when he escaped early Sunday and ran off into a wooded area.