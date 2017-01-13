NEWS

Handcuffed suspect escapes police in Summerdale
EMBED </>More News Videos

A search is underway for an escaped suspect in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood. (WPVI)

SUMMERDALE --
A search is underway for an escaped suspect in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood.

It happened around 5 a.m. Friday near Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue.

Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officers stopped the driver. That driver then rammed the police car and a civilian vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and put in a police cruiser.

While the police continued to investigate the incident, the suspect made his getaway.

He kicked out the door and broke the handle of the police car and fled on foot.

The suspect is handcuffed and ran off on foot.

He was in custody on previous warrants for prior arrests, police say.

Police are on the scene checking the area. The K-9 unit is assisting them in their search.
Related Topics:
newsescaped prisonerphilly newsNortheast Philadelphia
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE VIDEO: Search for escaped suspect in Summerdale
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
Trump Team Discussing Ivanka Trump Proposal on Capitol Hill
Police: Man injured in South Philadelphia shootout
More News
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Search for escaped suspect in Summerdale
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
Man robbed on the Schuylkill River trail in Center City
Police: Man injured in South Philadelphia shootout
Safety concerns after Tacony synagogue targeted by vandals
Parents cited after baby left in stolen SUV
Man charged with sexual assault of child in Montco
Show More
Obama awards Biden the Medal of Freedom
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
2 charged in Toms River prostitution case
6 children killed in Baltimore house fire
Ariz. trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
More News
Top Video
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
Man robbed on the Schuylkill River trail in Center City
Police: Man injured in South Philadelphia shootout
Safety concerns after Tacony synagogue targeted by vandals
More Video