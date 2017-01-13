Handcuffed suspect escapes police in Summerdale

A search is underway for an escaped suspect in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood.It happened around 5 a.m. Friday near Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue.Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Roosevelt Boulevard.Officers stopped the driver. That driver then rammed the police car and a civilian vehicle.The suspect was arrested and put in a police cruiser.While the police continued to investigate the incident, the suspect made his getaway.He kicked out the door and broke the handle of the police car and fled on foot.The suspect is handcuffed and ran off on foot.He was in custody on previous warrants for prior arrests, police say.Police are on the scene checking the area. The K-9 unit is assisting them in their search.