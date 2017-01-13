Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale

Roosevelt Blvd. after man crashes into cop car & SUV. After his arrest he kicks out cruiser door and escapes. @6abc pic.twitter.com/C1N6yFAbKX — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) January 13, 2017

The escaped suspect in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood has been taken into custody.It all began around 5 a.m. Friday near Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue.Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Roosevelt Boulevard.Officers stopped the driver. That driver then rammed the police car and a civilian vehicle.The suspect was arrested and put in a police cruiser.While police continued to investigate the incident, the suspect made his getaway.Police say the handcuffed man kicked out the door of the police cruiser and fled on foot.He was in custody on previous warrants for prior arrests, police say.The incident shut down all southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Summerdale Avenue.Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a traffic backup extending for miles.