Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A man who escaped police while handcuffed was taken into custody on Friday, January 13.</span></div>
SUMMERDALE (WPVI) --
The escaped suspect in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood has been taken into custody.

It all began around 5 a.m. Friday near Roosevelt Boulevard and Summerdale Avenue.

Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officers stopped the driver. That driver then rammed the police car and a civilian vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and put in a police cruiser.



While police continued to investigate the incident, the suspect made his getaway.

Police say the handcuffed man kicked out the door of the police cruiser and fled on foot.

He was in custody on previous warrants for prior arrests, police say.



The incident shut down all southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Summerdale Avenue.

Video from Chopper 6 HD showed a traffic backup extending for miles.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more on this developing story as it becomes available.
