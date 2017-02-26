Dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia have been broken and overturned.A cause has not been determined as of yet.Philadelphia police have not said if this is an act of vandalism at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery on the corner of Frankford and Cheltenham avenues.Aaron Mallin of North Jersey made the disturbing discovery Sunday when he came to visit his father's grave."It's just very disheartening that such a thing would take place," Mallin said.He says he knows this doesn't look good, but is hoping that somehow this wasn't an anti-Semitic attack."I'm hoping it was maybe just some drunk kids. But the fact that there's so many it leads one to think it could have been targeted," Mallin said.The damage is widespread all across the cemetery with dozens, perhaps hundreds, of headstones affected.If in fact this was vandalism, Mallin just doesn't understand how someone could do this."It's just very heartbreaking," Mallin said.Action News will continue to update this story as more information including a cause of the damage becomes available.------