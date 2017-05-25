Helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware leaves 1 dead

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --One person is dead after a helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware.
The crash was reported just before 12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Quigley Boulevard.
That location is near the Wilmington Airport.
My friend Mike Zhong took these picture. pic.twitter.com/PJrJ474jT0— Yilu @ U.S. (@zhouyilu) May 25, 2017
The name of the person who was killed is not yet known.
No further details were immediately available.
