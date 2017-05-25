NEWS

Helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware leaves 1 dead

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
One person is dead after a helicopter crash in New Castle, Delaware.

The crash was reported just before 12 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Quigley Boulevard.

That location is near the Wilmington Airport.



The name of the person who was killed is not yet known.

No further details were immediately available.

EMBED More News Videos

Helicopter crash in New Castle, Del.: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on May 25, 2017.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newshelicopter crashNew Castle
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect charged after standoff at CVS store in Delco
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Trump has 'no comment' on alleged 'body-slamming' of reporter
8 arrests in bombing investigation are 'significant,' UK police say
More News
Top Stories
Propane leak in Gloucester County prompts evacuations
Man linked to girl's killing charged in NJ home invasion
Possible hit-and-run vehicle caught on cellphone video
Suspect charged after standoff at CVS store in Delco
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Periods of Rain Today and Tonight
Trump vows to crackdown on leaks, chastises NATO
Man dead after being shot 6 times in Olney
Show More
Officials vote to ban smoking on Wildwood boardwalk
NTSB: Jet that crashed near Teterboro was late turning
Man arrested in Lancaster Co. school bus crash
Police: Bartender arrested for selling drugs in Radnor
Burglary reported at Penn Charter School in East Falls
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
2017 American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos