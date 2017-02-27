NEWS

Human leg discovered along Delaware River in NJ

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating the discovery of a leg, which washed up Sunday in National Park, New Jersey. (WPVI)

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the discovery of a human leg, which washed up Sunday in National Park, New Jersey.

A woman made the discovery while walking her dog along the Delaware River.

Police described it as the lower part of a leg, from the knee down with the foot attached.

It was taken to the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office where a DNA sample will be taken in hopes of identifying the victim.

The West Deptford Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.
