NEWS

Humpback whale stuck in California harbor finds way out

EMBED </>More Videos

A rescue operation was terminated Sunday morning for a large humpback whale that got stuck in the Ventura Harbor Marina.

By
VENTURA, Calif. --
A rescue operation was terminated Sunday morning for a large humpback whale that got stuck in the Ventura Harbor Marina in California.

According to the Ventura Harbor Patrol, the wayward humpback whale found its way out into the ocean overnight after it got trapped in the finger of the M dock at Ventura Isle Marina and Ventura West Marina on Saturday.

At times, the 35-foot long whale appeared agitated as swirls of sand and dirt muddied the waters at the end of the dock. The whale hit the dock a few times and crashed into the back of a boat, nearly hitting a propeller.

The mammal breached the water several times and swam around the docks as large crowds of people gathered in the parking lot area above.

Wildlife experts spent four hours trying to encourage it out. They used a hydrophone that plays underwater whale sounds and blocked it to try to guide it out of the harbor.

"It was heartbreaking. I mean, to see an animal like that - in distress - and not being able to really do anything meaningful. All the stuff that we were trying was exactly that, just trying the best that we could to respect the animal and not try to further agitate it," said John Higgins, a harbor master for the Ventura Port District.

The search was suspended in the late evening, but when rescue crews returned to resume operations Sunday morning and found no signs of the whale, Ventura Harbor Patrol officials later confirmed it made its way out.

The device used to play whale sounds was left near the harbor entrance overnight, hoping that it might help lure the whale out, and it's believed it may have assisted in the whale's successful departure.
Related Topics:
newsanimal newsanimal rescuewhalerescueoceansu.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
ANALYSIS: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in first Middle East speech
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Turkish NBA player Kanter claims he was detained in airport over political views
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 hurt when powerboats crash during offshore race
Pregnant woman found dead in North Philadelphia fire
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
Trump urges Mideast nations to drive out 'Islamic extremism'
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Police kill fleeing suspect in pharmacy robbery, shooting
Show More
Q&A: A look at what to expect during Cosby jury selection
Friends of missing teen describe plunge into Delaware River
11 hurt after deck collapses in Andorra section of Philly
Ringling Bros. circus' final show today
Son gets shocked trying to save drowning father
More News
Top Video
9 shot in Strawberry Mansion, group was live on Facebook
3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield house fire
6abc Loves the Arts: Mann Center Summer Season
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
More Video