Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation after they escaped a burning home in Somerdale, Camden County.Firefighters arrived in the 100 block of East Somerdale Avenue at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.Flames were coming from the second floor when they arrived.Crews called in additional help before they could get the scene under control.The smoke inhalation victims, a husband and wife, are expected to make a full recovery.