Inauguration protest begins at Temple University, delays expected in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A group of approximately 100 protesters marched through Temple University on their way to Center City to oppose the inauguration of President Donald Trump.



The group began at Temple's bell tower.

Temple police say they have left campus, heading south on Broad Street. Delays are expected in the area.

This protesters, who call their march Philadelphians Inaugurate the Resistance Against Trump, are headed to Thomas Paine Plaza at 1401 JFK Boulevard.

The group will then march to 6th and Market streets.

The Philadelphia Police Department has asked visitors to avoid parts of Center City, if possible, due to the number of planned protests.


The protests are expected to cause delays in the areas of Center City, City Hall, and Independence Mall until the evening hours.

"It is recommended that these areas be avoided if possible and public transportation be utilized as an alternative," police said in a statement.
