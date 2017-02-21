NEWS

Interracial couple fined for not removing graffiti slur

An interracial Connecticut couple whose home was vandalized by a racial slur has been fined for failing to cover it up.

The Stamford Advocate reports the slur was spray-painted over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend on the garage door of Heather Lindsay, who's white, and Lexene Charles, who's black.

Lindsay says their home has been vandalized multiple times. She says Stamford authorities have failed to properly investigate and she won't remove the slur until they do.

The city issued a blight citation, which carries a $100 daily fine.

NAACP representatives on Monday called for a full investigation, including canvassing the neighborhood and posting a patrol car to make sure the couple is safe.

The city's director of public safety says an investigation is underway.

